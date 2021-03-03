NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - March 2, 2020 was a normal day for Nashville business-owner Joshua Mundy.
And then on March 3, a tornado cut through North Nashville and destroyed three of Joshua Mundy's businesses.
"My dad started calling me over and over again. He said 'Hey, I think it hit the building,'" Mundy said. "I said what are you talking about and he said 'Turn on the news.'"
A tornado leveled the corner on 7th and Jefferson where he ran businesses for 13 years.
"As soon as I turned on the news, the very first shot was [my] building with a huge hole in the middle of it," Mundy said.
One year later, Mundy hasn't rebuilt, but instead learned how to pivot.
His business pivot technology is now virtual.
When he looks back on last year's tragic storm, he sees it with a different perspective.
"Sometimes life will just sit you down and slow you down a little bit. It's been a great time to hit the reset button get to know myself again," Mundy said.
As for North Nashville:
"[It's] like the Last of the Mohicans when it comes to gentrification. And really, the tornado accelerated everything faster than what people were expecting," Mundy said.
Mundy's three businesses aren't here anymore, but Joshua says he plans to bring another business to North Nashville: an innovative entrepreneurship center.
