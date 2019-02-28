NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have been worked for over 12 hours Thursday to convince a man to come outside of a north Nashville home.
The standoff happened at a house near the intersection of Ewingdale Drive and Gwynwood Drive. Roads were blocked in the area.
The man came out of the home on his own, according to police.
Police said the incident began as a family dispute. Two people, a man and a woman who is bedridden, are believed to be inside the home.
The woman first called police around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
At 3:45 p.m., police said negotiators had a brief conversation with the man and worked to bring him outside safely. Negotiators verified the woman in the home is OK.
Investigators said there may be weapons inside the home, but the man did not make any threats.
🚨BREAKING: Police can be seen wearing tactical gear as they make their way to a North Nashville home where one person has barricaded themselves inside. This is along Ewingdale Drive and Gwynnwood Drive.More details to come. pic.twitter.com/ThNVaIQzNl— Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) February 28, 2019
