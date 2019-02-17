NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A North Carolina man has been convicted on multiple counts of production and transportation of child pornography, online enticement of a minor, and traveling to have sex with a minor.
Investigators said 50-year-old James Frei of Union Mills, North Carolina, was indicted in March 2017. Evidence and testimony at trial showed that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip in July 2016 from Facebook regarding an adult male engaging in sexually-explicit conversations with a minor. The minor was later identified as a 15-year-old girl living in Nashville.
Conversations between the two indicated that Frei may have already traveled to Nashville to have sex with the girl. The information was given to Metro Police to further investigate.
Sex Crimes detectives interviewed the girl and found she had met Frei in May 2016 through a teen chat room on Facebook and that he had traveled to Nashville multiple times in May 2016 and went to her house after her father had left for work to engage in sexual activity. The girl was then driven to a nearby park where they again engaged in sexual activity.
The girl told investigators that Frei returned to Nashville a few days in June 2016 and on two occassions took her to a hotel near the airport to engage in sexual activity. Investigators soon learned Frei had recorded the sexual encounters with his cell phone.
Investigators executed a search warrant of Frei's North Carolina home seizing his cell phone. Investigators found numerous images and videos of Frei engaging in sex with the girl.
Frei faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced on May 20, 2019. The production of child pornography charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.
