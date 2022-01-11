MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The little girl at the center of an AMBER alert last week out of North Carolina is back home with family. 3-year-old Riley Bockes was rescued last week after police say her father, 50-year-old Brent Bockes killed her mother and fled with the girl to Tennessee.
Family drover over 10 hours from Raleigh, NC to get Riley on Monday.
"The best feeling in the world. 10 hours, just at peace, finally getting to hold her," Erikka Emmons, Riley's sister said.
The 50-year-old and the child were found after they were involved in a crash on I-24. K9 team tracked the pair to select inn on Westgate Blvd. Officer Cody Shanabarger helped rescue the toddler.
"I didn’t even know it was missing person, or a missing girl call. I just went because someone had fled from a vehicle. So I got there, got my dog out, and scent him off from a beer can that I found in the car," Shanabarger said.
Now Riley gets to have playful moments with some new friends. She stayed with a deputy and their family until Riley's family could come get her.
“We are very grateful. You kept our little girl safe, and you took care of her as she if she was your own. We'll never be able to thank y’all enough for everything,” Erikka Emmons said.
