Mt. Juliet, TN (WSMV) - A wanted North Carolina man is sitting in jail tonight in Wilson County, after earlier being helped by officers during a motorist assist.
According to investigators, 40-year-old Charles Guin, Jr. of Selma, North Carolina is wanted out Pine Level, North Carolina for kidnapping, strangulation, and other domestic offenses.
An officer had earlier assisted Guin around 9 a.m. Wednesday when his car broke down on Interstate 40. Guin requested to be dropped off at Walmart.
Later, investigators say they received a delayed notification that Guin was wanted. They began to search for him at Walmart, where they found him walking through the parking lot.
Guin was arrested without incident and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.
