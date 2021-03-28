RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Rutherford County Fire Rescue crews responded to more than 30 water rescue calls between Saturday and Sunday because of the nonstop rain.
Crews rescued 12 people.
As it rained for hours, one thought came across the mind of some in the community.
“Are we having another 2010 flooding? Another 100-year flood again?,” John Salaway, a neighbor said.
Salaway was one of the lucky ones. He’s still able to leave his house on his own.
Salaway said he was concerned his house would flood.
"Tremendous amount of rain coming outside,” Salaway said.
Neighbors checked on each other too with the water so high. Branson Martin went around to see if everyone was alright.
"I seen a dog at the window so I was like somebody's gotta be in there if there's a dog in there,” Branson Martin, another neighbor said.
It turns out his neighbor was OK. Martin saw flood waters of this level before in 2010.
"Went right to that tree. I actually lived in that yellow house,” Martin said.
News4 was there as first responders rescued a woman from her home near Oak Point Street and Twin Oak Drive.
She seemed to be in good spirits after the rescue.
For Salaway, he’s thankful his home wasn’t affected, but feels for his neighbors.
“I feel very badly for my neighbors that are below the water. I'm sure it's inside their crawl space,” Salaway said.
