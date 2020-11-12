NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Health advocates are pushing for racial equity when it's time to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes on the heels of Pfizer announcing their vaccine has a 90% effectiveness.

"It was the worst thing I've ever been through," Howard Gentry, who is recovering from COVID-19, said.

Howard Gentry is still recovering from COVID-19 months later. The criminal court clerk for Davidson County tested positive in June.

He said he had just about every symptom you can name.

"I'm not the same. Physically, I still have issues with my energy level," Gentry said.

As the country waits for a COVID-19 vaccine, nonprofits like Health Leads are calling for racial equity.

"We know that Blacks, Latinx, and Native groups have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19," Tene Franklin of Health Leads said.

Franklin believes racial equity includes building trust, investing in resources, and expanding access.

"Those are the three principles we believe are critical to making sure that we center racial equity when it comes to the vaccine distribution," Franklin said.

It's a message she hopes state and local health leaders will listen to as they come up with a strategy.

For Gentry, he agrees that's what needs to happen.

"We just need to make sure that as we roll out, so to speak, that we are very intentional about what we do," Gentry said.