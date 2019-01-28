On Sunday, the nonprofit organization Weekends with Warriors surprised a Midstate veteran with a new friend: a service dog.
Purple Heart veteran Matthew Mcnew, who works with Weekends with Warriors, served five tours overseas with the Marines. Other veterans who served with Mcnew traveled across the Southeast to attend Sunday's event at the Global K9 Protection Services facility in Franklin.
"We try to do anything from concerts to NASCAR races and hunting trips to bring guys together," Mcnew said, "but something like this is really bringing them together, but also sending them home with something that's there all the time to really help support him and will always be with him as well."
Weekends with Warriors says their mission is to "save lives by being different than other veteran foundations."
More info on the organization is available on their website.
