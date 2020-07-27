A local non profit is working to make sure students are ready for the school year.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local non profit is working to make sure students are ready for the school year.

The Community Resource Center is giving 10,000 hygiene kits to families, so kids can feel confident even while sitting at home on the computer.

It includes the following items:

  • soap
  • shampoo
  • toothpaste
  • toothbrush
  • deodorant
  • razors  

Board president Maria Amado told News4 this was increasingly important because of COVID-19.

“And then with COVID, the need is just grown exponentially and so we knew we really had to go big this year,” she said.

The kits will go directly to Metro Nashville Schools. Then, they’ll be distributed to students who need them the most.

“Hopefully just make her day a little brighter, and make it a little easier to ease back into our new normal of back to school,” Amado said.

The computer resource center needs volunteers. They’ll only have 10 people in the warehouse at a time to keep people safe.

To apply to volunteer, click here

