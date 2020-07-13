NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A non-profit is working to feed some of the people working behind the scenes in Nashville’s music industry today.
Musically Fed is giving away more than 22,000 meals today, with the organization saying they know furloughed industry workers may be struggling to get by during the pandemic.
“They build the stage, they hang the lights, they do the sound, they do the forklift,” Founder Maria Brunner said. “We never see we never see them, but without them we wouldn’t have it and they need this.”
To find out more information on Musically Fed and to see if you qualify for assistance, click here: https://www.musicallyfed.org/
