NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – On the eleventh day of the eleventh month, at the eleventh hour, we honor veterans for their service to our country.
This morning, veteran groups and their supporters will march down Broadway but there’s one nonprofit working year-round to help combat veteran homelessness and they’re getting help from Kirkland’s to assist even more.
“We’re in such a unique situation partnering with Kirkland’s,” says Jeff Upton, executive director at Kirkland’s. “You just don’t hear about that in the non-profit world of a small non-profit whose overall budget is 350-400 thousand dollars a year, to be partnered with an organization that’s national.”
“We Are Building Lives” is the name of the nonprofit and they provide transitional housing, jobs and job training, and financial help to veterans.
In 2020, the organization has kept 73 veterans and their families from becoming homeless and 67 from becoming homeless so far in 2021.
Upton says with the help of Kirkland’s, they’ve been able to pay off their Academy House, where they transitionally house the veterans and now, they’re saving for a second one.
He says through gifts of furniture and money donations, they can help more people and next year Kirkland’s will sell a candle with 100 percent of the profits going directly to we are building lives.
While they’re doing what they can now, the non-profit says they know more people will need help in the coming year.
“Especially this year looking at what has happened here recently with our troops being pulled out of Afghanistan, explains Upton. “Well, a lot of people will say the war is over and my point is I think the war and the battle has just begun because you’re going to have men and women that are coming back with emotional and lifelong scars, post-traumatic stress disorder, coming back in to the country that they helped defend and sometimes they feel like they’ve been forgotten.”
The veterans parade this morning begins at 11am and is here on Broadway between 14th Avenue and 3rd avenue.
The candle is not available yet, but they will start selling it on Memorial Day next year and it will go through Veterans Day.
There are several Veterans Day events across the Midstate today:
