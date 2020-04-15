NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tuesday, many Americans woke up to their Stimulus Checks in their bank accounts.
But according to CNBC, creditors can snatch your coronavirus stimulus check if you have outstanding debts.
“Unfortunately Congress put no protections in place to stop bank and creditors from being able to seize these stimulus checks,” Rohan Pavuluri, CEO and Founder of Upsolve said.
Pavuluri says you could likely get some of your money snatched. Pavuluri is Founder and CEO of Upsolve, the large non-profit in America, helping low income families in debt file for bankruptcy.
“The Treasury Department, which has rule-making authority, is not exercising its influence to protect consumers,” Pavuluri said.
Pavuluri says congress failed to pass provisions to exempt the $1,200 stimulus checks you’re getting from seized by banks, debt collectors and even bankruptcy trustees.
“Last week the Treasury Department had a call with the top banks and in two different occasions, told the banks that they do have a green light to seize these checks--to for example, off set over draftees, and moreover, 25 attorney generals have written to the Department of Treasury asking for guidance and protections. And the Treasury Department has not exercised any such influence to protect consumers,” Pavuluri said.
A letter signed by 25 State Attorney General’s this week request that the U.S. Treasury Department immediately declare the stimulus payments exempt from garnishment by creditors or debt collectors.
The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is not on that list.
With the future of COVID-19 still in limbo, Pauvuluri worries about the millions of families struggling right now, particularly those living paycheck to paycheck.
“The point of this stimulus is to help the hardest hit...low income, working class families. For them to not be able to use this check to pay this month’s rent, is something that should not be happening in the United State of America,” Pauvuluri said.
News 4 reached out to Attorney General Herbet Slatery III’s office. They released the following:
“Hi Caresse,
The CARES Act was designed to help people through the crisis, not to involuntarily pay pre-existing debt. If a complaint is made to our Office about garnishment of those payments or other attempts to levy upon them, we will investigate that complaint. And if it violates any state law, including the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, the party taking that action can expect our enforcement of any applicable laws to their fullest extent.”
News 4 also reached out to U.S. Representative Jim Cooper’s office. The Congressman released the following
“The stimulus funds cannot be seized to repay a federal debt (such as student loans or delinquent taxes), but can be garnished for unpaid child support or by debt collectors. Federal benefits (like disability, Social Security, etc.) are exempt from garnishment. The stimulus checks are not a federal benefit – they are a tax refund so do not have that treatment. The Treasury Department could fix this right away and Congress is working to try and make that happen. In the meantime, the State of Tennessee could issue emergency orders to prevent garnishment of the stimulus checks.”
U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper (TN-05)
