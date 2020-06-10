WEST NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It's time for Workout Wednesday with News4's Big Joe on the Go and today he's putting the gloves on in West Nashville.
Joe is checking out non-profit boxing club, Boxing Resource Center.
The center is dedicated to changing lives through the art and science of Olympic-style boxing.
It provides both youth and adult classes with state-of-the-art boxing equipment, personal training, and much more.
The Nashville Boxing Resource Center had opened a new facility in March right before the pandemic made its way into Tennessee.
For more information on the center, check out its official website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.