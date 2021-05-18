Brink Fidler worked for Metro police and the Nashville drug task force for 18 years.
"I mean you're like family because you're going through some of the most dangerous stuff you can do together," said Fidler.
So he's concerned about the push to defund police departments.
This, at a time when funding for things like outside training is already hard to come by.
"One of our Nashville SWAT officers sold his truck to pay for training for the team.
It's why he came up with Back The Blue Tennessee.
Essentially it's a go fund me for police departments and their first goal is to raise $30,000 for metro's swat team to take an advanced hostage rescue training course.
"We're only going to do one fundraiser per agency at a time just to keep accounting clean, but we can do as many agencies in Tennessee as want to join," said Fidler.
96% of the donations go straight to the cause and Back The Blue pays the training companies directly.
Fidler said you don't have to have done the job to know why this matters.
"Ultimately, it will end up helping the community. I mean, your donation is going towards better police and their ability to do their job and their ability to have good equipment to do their job," said Fidler.
If you would like to donate, visit https://supportyourcops.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.