NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Thanks to the non-profit Musically Fed, the workers in Nashville will get free meals to help in this tough time.
Maria Bruner is the founder of musically fed based in Scottsdale, Arizona. She told News4 they’re giving away more than 22,000 meals.
“They build the stage, they hang the lights, they do the sound, they do the forklift,” she said. “We never see we never see them, but without them we wouldn’t have it and they need this.”
The music industry workers will go home with these boxes on Monday. The team will have a drive through system to speed up the process.
“One container has salmon, broccoli, vegetable and a starch,” Bruner said. “Another one has shrimp, another one has barbecue beef.”
They do have extra food for more families who work in the music industry. If you want to get on their list, call their office at 480-951-1882.
