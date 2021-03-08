Monday began Phase 1C of the vaccinations that include many people with chronic diseases and conditions. Getting people vaccinated has become one woman's mission.
"I call it God's plan and divine intervention," said Doctor of Pharmacy Lametra Scott.
Dr. Scott was led to a part of her career by the story of her eight-year-old son Rickey. Rickey is diagnosed with sickle cell disease, a blood disorder.
"1 in 12 African Americans carry the trait for sickle cell disease," she said. "The African American community is disproportionately effected by sickle cell disease. I decided I wanted to be a voice."
With her son as the inspiration, Dr. Scott started the Breaking The Sickle Cell Cycle Foundation to advocate for the people who have it. In the time of COVID, she said people with sickle cell have to be careful.
"People with sickle cell are naturally immunocompromised," she said. "It's easy for them to contract illnesses like COVID."
Entering Phase 1C, people with sickle cell can get the vaccine. Dr. Scott said some of them have concerns about the vaccine, based on the history of public health and minority communities.
She's having conversations with local churches, encouraging the vaccine. That's included Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
"It all boils down to trust," said Dr. Scott. "If we are able to share that information from a faith-based source, the people in the community would have more buy-in."
