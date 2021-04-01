Non-profit farm recovering after weekend flooding

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville farm that helps feed many around Middle Tennessee is working to regrow after Sunday’s flooding damaged farm equipment and washed away almost everything.
Tens of thousands of crops that were ready to be cultivated soon — some of them going to help Nashville area foodbanks— are now underwater.
Joey Lankford is the executive director of Cul2vate, a non-profit at the Ellington Ag Center.
“The water level was this high. It came through the front door and pushed everything,” Lankford said. “Our cold crops, our potatoes, broccoli, cabbages — all that stuff was washed away.”
The loss impacts Middle Tennessee.
“We probably lost 25 to 30,000 pounds of yield,” Lankford said. “[It] takes 30,000 pounds of food out of what would be the normal distribution of food insecure areas.”
The farm has started to rebuild, but it won’t be easy
“This was a disaster zone a few days ago,” Lankford said. “We started at 8 a.m. yesterday with pressure washers and volunteers and literally started cleaning an inch and a half to two inches of mud off the floor.”
The non-profit also helps people with rehabilitation. Lankford says those they’ve helped are the ones coming back now, to return the favor.
“It’s crazy that you work to help them and move them along and realize in a crisis situation like this, they’re the ones that come back to minister to you,” he said.
Cul2vate hopes to be back up and running in May.
You can help the farm get back on its feet by volunteering or donating on the Cul2vate website.
