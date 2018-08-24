NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Only News 4 got a look inside the Metro Davidson County Detention Center where a local non-profit is turning inmates into yogis.
People find themselves behind bars for all sorts of reasons, for Jennifer Bow it was a fourth offense DUI.
"What made me want to change was waking up and knowing that I could have hurt somebody,” Bow said.
She’s in jail for 150 days.
"We're in here working on ourselves, you know, so we need to know that we're not bad people and that there is a way for us to deal with everyday life,” Bow said.
One of those ways is through yoga.
'It can give hope to people in situations that can seem relatively hopeless,” said Liz Veyhl, founder and executive director of Small World Yoga.
Small World Yoga is a local non-profit, and instructors donate time to teach the practice to inmates each week.
“You can find freedom in your body, and freedom on your mat and there's something so incredible about that,” Small Work Yoga teacher Janaye Williams said.
A sense of freedom that is hard to find in jail.
"You can feel the tension leaving your body,” inmate Stephanie Winchell said. “It takes your mind off of the atmosphere that's in here."
A mind clearing exercise they can continue when released.
"If everyone did it when they leave here I don't see how they could fall back in the same thing,” Winchell said.
CoreCivic said three out of four inmates are rearrested within three years of release, but educational, vocational and wellness activities while incarcerated make that less likely.
“It has the power to shift your overall wellbeing,” Williams said. "Providing that relief for them is something that really touches my heart.”
Small World Yoga also spends a day at the men’s detention facility weekly.
