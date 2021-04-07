WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County EMA says non-emergency lines are down throughout the county Wednesday morning.
NOTICE: Williamson County Emergency Communications non-emergency lines are down. 9-1-1 lines are operational. If you are in an emergency, continue to dial 9-1-1.If you have a non-emergency call to make, please use the following number until further notice: (629) 235-6477 pic.twitter.com/xUwGmzyRQv— Williamson County Emergency Management Agency (@WCTNEMA) April 7, 2021
Officials say if you need to make a non-emergency call, dial (629) 235-6477 until further notice.
911 emergency lines are still operational Wednesday morning.
