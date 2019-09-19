NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nolensville student was awarded a Coast Guard Foundation Scholarship to help with higher education costs.
Kayla Ritchie, a child of USCG Master Chief Petty Officer Lawrence Ritchie, was awarded the scholarship and will attend the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in the fall.
Scholarships from the Coast Guard Foundation help children of enlisted men and women serving or who have served in the U.S. Coast Guard, whether they are currently on active duty, reserve, retired or deceased.
The Coast Guard Foundation announced it has awarded 128 new scholarships in 2019. It is a non-profit organization committed to the education and wellness of Coast Guard members and their families.
The program is currently in its 29th year of existence and has paid out over $5.4 million to more than 1,100 college-aged young adults. The scholarships are intended to help the families of Coast Guard members achieve their higher education goals.
Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation said in a statement:
“The children of the brave men and women of the Coast Guard consistently demonstrate a focused dedication to their studies and desire to give back to their communities. These scholarships are an investment in the development of the next generation of leaders. The future of our country will be determined by these young adults. We are proud to assist them to get the education they desire.”
To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation, or to help support its work, visit www.coastguardfoundation.org or call (860) 535-0786.
