NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Nolensville are searching for a missing elderly man.
Police say 83-year-old Dennis Hovind was last seen at his home Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. He stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. We has last seen wearing a collared blue shirt, jeans and white shoes.
Hovind is driving a maroon Subaru Outback with Tennessee tag 16V20.
Police say there was a confirmed sighting of Hovind in Hendersonville at around 3 a.m. where Hovind was driving on Route 31E headed toward Gallatin.
Police also say there are two unconfirmed sightings of Hovind in Glascow, KY Wednesday morning at around 5:15 a.m. and at around 5:30 a.m.
