NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nolensville Police Department needs your help finding Bill Eatherly.
Mr. Eatherly is 86-years-old, has Dementia, and is missing from the Stonebrook neighborhood. He was last seen driving a red 1995 GMC C/K1500 with TN tag 511RFV.
If you see him, call the police department at 615-776-3640.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.