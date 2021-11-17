NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Nolensville Police Department has launched community program they hope will curb the number of packages stolen every day from people’s homes.
The initiative is called “Operation Front Porch,” which will actually bypass the front porch, altogether.
The Nolensville Police wants their building to be your new “front porch,” replacing your home with NPD headquarters.
Instructions are simple: have the item(s) shipped in YOUR NAME, but to the police address.
C/O the Nolensville Police Department,
7218 Nolensville Road, Nolensville TN 37135.
Residents of Nolensville will just need valid identification to pick up their items.
The programs will run through December 23.
For more information on “Operation Front Porch,” click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.