NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nolensville Pike in south Nashville will be made wider soon; from 2 lanes to 5 lanes to help make the commute for people in Nashville easier and safer.
Democratic Representative Jason Powell made the announcement this morning. He says it will be 4.4 miles of Nolensville Pike that will be from South Nashville into Northern Williamson County. It extends from just south of Burkitt Road to near Old Hickory Boulevard
“It’s well overdue. This goes back 16 plus years,” said Powell. “It’s an extremely important quality of life issue for the residents out here. being stuck in traffic is no fun,” he added.
And Tammye Lawler who lives and works in the neighborhood agrees.
“We were just talking about how awful the traffic is having to sit in and I think it's just a great wonderful idea. wondering why it took them so long to do it,” Lawler said.
“It's a significant issue for people when you’re stuck in traffic, every single day, it impacts your quality of life. if you want to walk across the street and you can’t,” Powell said. “when you want to work your child to school but there’s not a sidewalk, that’s a quality of life issue,” he added.
The project will happen in 2 phases. The first phase will work on 2.4 miles of Nolensville pike from North Mill Creek to near Old Hickory Blvd. The second phase will be 2 miles of the road from south Burkitt Road to North Mill Creek.
“It's going to be a significant improvement to not only public safety, ease congestion help address growth challenges we face in this area,” Powell said
The cost of the whole project for the entire 4.4 miles is over $70 million and is included in TDOT’s budget
“We expect next spring, they’ll award the contract and work will begin to widen this road,” Powell said. “It's going to be 2 lanes to 5 lanes and there’s also going to be sidewalks, plenty of shoulders on the sides of the road as well as a dedicated bike lane,” he added.
And TDOT already is working on a plan for traffic flow while construction will be going on
“I’m told that throughout the process. there will be at least 2 lanes open. TDOT is doing it in a way to leave 2 lanes open for travel,” Powell said
Powell says the widening project of the 4.4 mile stretch of Nolensville pike is expected to take a total of about 5 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.