NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee orchard is helping you get in the fall spirit.
The Morning Glory Orchard in Nolensville is offering tours and apple picking, and they are hosting a special event this weekend.
“Small, second-generation family farm offers peaches, apples, local honey, home grown vegetables, jams, preserves, cider, and fresh baked goods,” Alyson Terrel, who is the co-owner of Morning Glory Orchard, said. “We do not offer public u-picking. Our orchard is in a transition, meaning we have more baby trees than mature trees but don't let that stop you from coming out and enjoying everything else we have to offer!”
Orchard hosts Apple and All Things Fall Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature food trucks, pumpkins, craft vendors, mums, and mini-farm tours.
The orchard will host an event titled Picnics in the Orchard every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. To book a reservation, click here.
For more information on Morning Glory Orchard, click here.
