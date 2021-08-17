NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League team is on the trip of a lifetime in Williamsport, PA.
“It's been fun,” said Cason Booher, the team’s outfielder and second baseman.
“We've been doing a lot of different things with ESPN and the new uniforms and stuff.”
That means photoshoots, videos, you name it. Call it the spoils of being one of just 16 teams who will play for a world series title.
But, over the past two weeks, they've been living more like minor league ballplayers on an extended road trip.
“I definitely miss my family. Haven't seen them in a while. But I love spending time with my friends,” says Nolan Brown, Nolensville’s power-hitting first baseman and pitcher.
The kids spent a week in Warner Robins, Georgia, winning the Southeast Regional title.
Then they bussed up to Williamsport without ever coming home.
A strategic move to try to minimize the risk of catching Covid-19.
"If one person gets it, your team is out. A lot of these kids have brothers and sisters that already went back to school, so we wanted the dream to keep going without a problem there," says Coach Chris Mercado.
And parents heading up to the games will have to remain in the stands, just as a precaution.
"See them through the fences and wave and blow them kisses. Just keep them away until this thing is over with," adds Mercado.
That could be a few days since the boys have shown they have a good chance to make a deep run in the tournament.
"Regionals prepared us for this. We weren’t used to playing on ESPN with a big crowd. Now, we're not gonna have pressure on us and we'll play our game," says Brown.
“We eliminated a lot of teams in the regionals which gave us confidence to feel like we're one of the best and can compete," adds Booher.
Mercado agrees.
“If our pitching holds up, and our hitters stay hot -- no doubt about it."
Nolensville will play the team from Great Lakes, Ohio on Thursday at 2pm.
The game will be on ESPN.
