NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) — News of country music star Joe Diffie's passing is felt around the country, but perhaps nowhere more than his own Nolensville neighborhood, where his neighbors weren't going to let the current climate get in the way of their goodbyes.
From the social distance of their own trucks, cars, and green John Deeres, Nolensville paid tribute to the 90s country music legend in a drive-by parade.
"[A] Song comes on the radio and you just know all the words by heart," Mick Hill told News4 he's a loyal, lifelong fan from the driver's seast of a John Deer. "And it’s just part of you, part of life."
"Shock I think possibly would be the best way to describe that," family friend Lisa Garromney said of the news of his passing. It came Sunday. Diffie went public with his Coivd-19 diagnosis Friday. He was 61.
"I was crushed. I was crushed," Hill said.
"Joe was he was just a regular guy," Garramoney remembered. "And he never made you feel like you were hanging out with a country music star."
A traditional funeral will not be possible under the current CDC guidelines. His community was determined to honor him anyway. Hundreds of vehicles showed up to drive a short parade route through Diffie's neighborhood, blasting their favorite songs of his and sporting John Deere green.
"Nolensville is a really tight knit community," Nolensville Fire Chief Adam Spencer said, citing Diffie's love and support for first responders. "It's kind of hard to say you aren't a fan of Joe Diffie."
"We didn’t really think it was as big as this turned out to be," Garrmoney said, smiling. A candlelight vigil was scheduled for the Diffie family later that evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.