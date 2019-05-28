FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A Nolensville High School student was killed in a traffic accident on Sunday on Interstate 65 in Williamson County.
Linsey Stewart, 18, was killed when her car ran off the right side of I-65 North at mile marker 59 near Interstate 840 and struck a pole holding up a roadway sign around 7:40 a.m.
“Words cannot begin to express the sorrow our school community is feeling with the loss of Linsey Stewart,” Nolensville High Principal Bill Harlin said in a statement. “Linsey was a wonderful, young woman who loved her friends and had a passion for helping animals.
“She was a member of the first graduating class of Nolensville High School. We are heartbroken by this tragic loss, and we are so grateful for the closeness and strength of the Nolensville community which has blessed us with support during this time of overwhelming grief.”
Stewart was scheduled to graduate from Nolensville High on Sunday at 2 p.m.
She had worked part-time the last two years at Nolensville Animal Hospital.
"She was an unique individual, especially for a lady that young. I was so impressed with her work ethic, her dependability, her love for animals," said Dr. Barry Fly. "It's a devastating loss for everyone who knew her."
Nolensville businesses are donating a portion of its sales this week to Stewart’s family to offset funeral costs.
The community will also make the effort to “paint the town” blue in honor of her favorite color.
"When we heard the town was painting it blue, we gathered up the kids to put up some ribbons to show our support for the family, the community and her classmates," said Jodie Fulmer, who lives in the neighborhood near the school.
Donations can be made all week at Mamas Java Coffee House all week. On Tuesday, Brothers Burger Joint will give a portion of their sales to the family. On Wednesday, Outlanders Southern Chicken will be giving a portion of their sales to the family. On Thursday, Mill Creek Brewing Co. will be donating $1 from every beer sold to the family.
A vigil will be held Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Nolensville High School. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
