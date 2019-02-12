Nolensville High School is hoping to get their students a jump start on college.
The school is partnering with Columbia State Community College to help students earn a technical certificate while still in his school.
It’s part of the school’s hospitality and tourism management program.
Tourism is a huge economic impact in Tennessee. This partnership will help streamline the process of students getting their food in the door.
“The students will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders, internships, meet general managers, and that will open up their world,” said Columbia State’s Ken Daniel.
Students that complete the program will have 23 hours of college credit, which can be used at Columbia State or other colleges.
