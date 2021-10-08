NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some Nolensville homeowners speak out after they said they are paying $40 a month more in fixed meter rates than most Metro Water Services customers.
Some of the residents said it was because of a local building code. Metro Water Services officials said the fixed meter rates are justified.
"I'm getting $72 in sewer charges. Only $24 of that comes from the Nolensville meter reading," Nolensville resident Hunter Vincent said. "The other 48 are all on this fixed rate that metro charged."
Homeowners with one-inch meters pay $40 more than most based on the sewer rates by meter size.
"$40 isn't a lot of money really. But you know over the course of a year that's $480 a year multiplied by several thousand households that paying this fee in Nolensville. And Metro is making one to two million dollars in fees," Vincent said.
Metro Water should make an exception for Nolensville homeowners since they must have an automatic sprinkler system inside their homes to keep insurance rates low.
Nolensville only had a volunteer fire department up until a year ago. The city said they now have a fire department. They're leaving any changes to the current building code up to elected officials.
"It's not like we need or use the one-inch pipe. We could get away with the 5/8 inch pipe if we didn't have the water suppression system," Hunter said.
Metro Water Services said larger meters have higher maintenance costs. Even though Nolensville College Grove Utility District supplies their water and maintains the meters, Metro Water said they maintain the sewer service and billing system.
Vincent said the meter charge for residents with a one-inch meter is a source of frustration for many of his Nolensville neighbors.
"They've been stuck paying this rate for years and years and years and just flushing that money down that same sewer pipe," Vincent said. He added that he and some of his neighbors are hoping to see local leaders get involved.
