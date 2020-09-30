NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nolensville High School has announced it has canceled its road Friday night football game against Tullahoma due to COVID-19.
Principal Bill Harlin tweeted the following statement:
Due to the impact of Covid, we are rescheduling our away football game with Tullahoma to Oct. 23. More details on rescheduling homecoming events are coming soon.
Nolensville High School is not under quarantine and the campus will be open for classes Friday. The football game against Tullahoma, meanwhile, has been rescheduled for October 23.
News4 has reached out to Harlin and Williamson County Schools for more information.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.