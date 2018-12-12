The first phase of a much needed rebuild of I-440 is underway.
News4 caught up with neighbors about what they're hearing and seeing, as TDOT replaces sound walls right in their back yards.
TDOT is doing this work during the daytime, rather than at night when neighbors are trying to sleep.
“I can hear them inside, even in my front bedroom,” said Judy Morris, whose home backs right up to 440.
Right now, crews are in the middle of replacing a much needed noise wall as part of 440's reconstruction project.
“The new wall will be four feet higher,” Morris said.
She attended community meetings about the project, so she doesn't feel blindsided by the work in her back yard.
“If you know what to expect ahead of time, it helps,” she said.
Kathryn Schulte with TDOT says this phase of the 440 project had to take place during the day.
“Some of these noise walls are literally in people's back yards. So, we're not going to keep them up all night. We're going to get the noise wall built and then we're going to start the very noisy work in February," Schulte explains.
Some of the shorter noise walls will be finished in six weeks. Other, larger walls could take up to twelve weeks.
“Those have to be done before we can start the major work -- removing the median and replacing the concrete,” Schulte said.
There is some noticeable debris left behind after accidents in the work zone, where the interstate funnels down to two lanes.
However, TDOT says they're not seeing "a lot" of accidents in these work zones.
“I think anytime you've gone through an area a lot of times, you go into auto pilot. But we have a lot of signs out there, and folks just need to be aware there's going to be work on 440 and you need to be paying attention when you drive through there,” said Schulte.
Here in the coming weeks, another noise wall will be built. This will include another auxiliary lane closure past the Hillsboro exit. That work will begin after the holidays.
Also, the current lane closure on 440 before Hillsboro will be back open from December 21 through January 2.
For the latest on the I-440 project, click here.
