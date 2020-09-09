Groove Room Studios
Courtesy Groove Room Studios Facebook page

HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - After several weeks of 'Workout Wednesdays', it may come as a surprise to you that News4's Big Joe on the Go has never done a very popular workout that involves dancing. 

That's right everyone, it's ZUMBA time! 

Big Joe is making his way to Groove Room Studios on Central Pike in Hermitage to break a dance move and a sweat. 

The fitness studio provides Zumba classes, along with barre, yoga, and kickboxing. 

This will be Big Joe's last 'Workout Wednesday' before he starts back-up 'Motivational Monday.' 

Click here for the Groove Room Studios' website.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.