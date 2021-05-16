NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nobody was injured during a drive-by shooting in an apartment complex Sunday afternoon.
Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, Metro Police received a call of shots being fired in The Lakes Bellevue Apartments on Erin Lane.
According to witnesses at the scene, a vehicle came in, fired shots and left the area.
Police say nobody was injured.
