NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department was called out to the scene of a reported house fire around 10:15 a.m. Saturday morning.
Nobody was in the home when crews arrived to extinguish the fire at 224 Shady Grove Road.
According to officials, the home is a total loss and the fire is currently under investigation at this time.
News4 will bring you all of the updates as they come in.
