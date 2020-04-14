NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — It’s a video that’s been viewed over 100,000 times on YouTube and on social media. A man telling the public that you will have to pay the government back after you get your stimulus check.
To find out if what he is saying is true or false, News 4 reached out to multiple agencies, including the IRS, H&R Block, The U.S. Department of Treasury and U.S. Representative Jim Cooper’s office.
They all tell News 4 to not believe what you hear.
U.S. Representative Jim Cooper’s Office released the following statement:
“Thanks so much for reaching out. Jim is unable to participate in an interview today; however, we can confirm the $1,200 does not have to be paid back. An “advance,” yes, but it will never be counted as such. There has been some confusion but the video you sent is not accurate and has been debunked.
H&R Block replied with the following statement:
The stimulus payment is not an advance of a 2020 refund. When you file your 2020 tax return in 2021, you could get an additional stimulus payment, if your circumstances change. The additional payment would be added to your refund or reduce your balance due. If your stimulus payment was too high based on actual 2020 information, it will not lower your refund or add to your balance due.
The U.S. The Department of Treasury replied simply, “No this is not accurate. This is not an advance.”
The Full CARES Act signed into law can be seen here.
The Department of Treasury also recommends people looking at their resource site.
The IRS also recommends looking on their website if you have any frequently asked questions.
