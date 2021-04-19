NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A high school in Nashville was placed on lockout on Monday afternoon because of what school officials called "a threat against the facility."
No visitors or unauthorized individuals are allowed Hillsboro High School at this time, Metro Schools Spokesman Sean Braisted told News 4. Braisted added that everyone inside the school is safe and this action was "taken out of an abundance of caution."
The incident is under investigation by Metro Police. Braisted added that "security will be present during dismissal to ensure everyone’s safety."
Stay with News 4 for updates on air and online.
