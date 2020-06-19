NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There will be no tuition or fee increase for students attending Tennessee’s public community colleges and colleges next year.
The Tennessee Board of Regents unanimously approved recommendations of TBR staff and the Board’s Finance and Business Operations Committee on Friday morning.
The decision means there will be "no tuition or student fee increase – for both in-state and out-of-state students – in recognition of the economic conditions prompted by the Covid-19."
“We recognize the economic hardships that many students and their families may be experiencing during this economic downturn and we want to do our part to keep higher education affordable at a time when Tennesseans need us the most,” Board of Regents Vice Chair Emily J. Reynolds said in a statement on Friday.
According to the Tennessee Board of Regents, it is the first year without an increase at Tennessee’s 13 community colleges since 1991 and the first at the 27 Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology since 2013.
“In doing so, we are also recognizing the state Administration’s and the General Assembly’s strong commitment to higher education,” Chancellor Flora W. Tydings said in a statement on Friday.. “Their commitments to funding higher education have helped to put us in a position where we can do this for our students and their families in their time of greatest need.”
The schools impacted by the announcement include all of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology and the following:
- Chattanooga State Community College
- Cleveland State Community College
- Columbia State Community College
- Dyersburg State Community College
- Jackson State Community College
- Motlow State Community College
- Nashville State Community College
- Northeast State Community College
- Pellissippi State Community College
- Roane State Community College
- Southwest Tennessee Community College
- Volunteer State Community College
- Walters State Community College
The tuition and mandatory fees for Tennessee residents attending full time range from $4,504 to $4,588 at the community colleges and $3,937 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology for an academic year.
The Tennessee Board of Regents said many students are able to attend school for free through Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect programs and other state and federal financial assistance.
For the full details, click here.
