NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID-19 has all professional sports games on hold in Nashville for now, including baseball.
There's a problem when no one's buying tickets and that's how the city pays for the sports venues. The city issues bond to pay for its stadiums and with no ticket revenue, city taxpayers will be on the hook if the bond payments are missed.
News 4's Nancy Amons asked Mayor John Cooper about it.
"Yes, Nancy, I am concerned. There is a city guarantee on the payments," Cooper said.
First Horizon Park has two outstanding bonds with annual payments of 3.54 million and $780,000. Nissan Stadium has a 2012 bond issue with an annual payment due of $1.72 million and a second debt of $750,000 per year. The Ford Ice Center has an annual debt of $1.1 million.
In all, the city is obligated for nearly $7.9 million per year.
According to Monica Fawknotson, the Executive Director of the Metro Sports Authority, no payments have been missed.
"Is it a concern? Not more than the rest of Nashville currently. But it is true there is a guarantee on all those revenue bonds," Cooper told Amons.
Major sporting events in Nashville are not allowed until Phase 4 of the mayor's plan. The city is currently on Phase One and is expected to go to Phase 2 in as soon as a week. Each phase was designed to be two weeks long.
