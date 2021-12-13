NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Metro Police have determined that the suspicious object on the 3161 Lebanon Pike parking lot is of no threat.
According to police, the object was located in front of Office Depot. The object was not a bomb and nothing was inside the crockpot.
Police will evaluate the surveillance video of the parking lot. It is unclear the stores will be open back up.
Police responded to reports of a suspicious pressure cooker that was in the parking lot next to an iHome Speaker. The two items were connected using a wire and both were sitting in the parking lot.
Police also said that a man went into Office Depot and reported that the objects looked suspicious around 1 p.m.
Everything Target to Affordable Pharmacy was evacuated.
MNPD bomb squad's biggest robot scanned the pressure cooker earlier for X-rays.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
