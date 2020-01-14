NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police, Bomb Squad, and Vanderbilt Police are continuing an investigation after a report of a suspicious item and vehicle at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center west parking garage near the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital.
The incident occurred on Children's Way and 24th Avenue South. The garage has been given the all clear and permit holders can now park inside the garage and move their vehicles as necessary.
The intersection of 24th Avenue South and Children's Way is still closed as of 8 a.m. but all other enterances and exits have reopened.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates on this developing story.
