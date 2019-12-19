NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Fire department HAZMAT crews responded to Riverbend Maximum Security Prison and have determined that no substance has been found. Multiple people were reported sick in the incident, including a guard and an inmate.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center was notified to set up a containment area for arriving patients so patients don't contaminate the emergency room.
Vanderbilt said three people were taken to the hospital to be decontaminated.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.