MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - There were no major injuries Thursday morning when a school bus and a car crashed on Central Valley Road in Murfreesboro.
According to Rutherford County Schools, students are being off-loaded from one bus and moved to another to be taken to school.
THP tells News4 that there were 50 students on board at the time of the crash and no one on the bus was injured. The driver of the car involved in the crash only suffered minor injuries.
Additional details surrounding the crash are currently not available.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
