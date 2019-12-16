LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - No students were injured after a reported crash involving a vehicle and a school bus in front of Lebanon High School on Monday morning.
According to Lebanon Police, the driver of the vehicle that crashed with the bus had minor injuries.
The cause of the accident remains unclear at this time.
