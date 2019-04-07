MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet investigators have temporarily closed Old Lebanon Dirt Road after a truck hydroplaned off the roadway, struck a fire hydrant and then a utility pole.
According to Mt. Juliet Police, nobody was seriously injured in the crash. The crash caused the top of the utility pole to snap off.
Utility companies were dispatched to the area to make repairs to the pole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.