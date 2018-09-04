The chairman of the Tennessee State Fair Association has implied his organization will file suit if the State Fair is squeezed out of the Fairgrounds.
"We think we're on strong legal standing and we're prepared to fight if we have to," said John Rose, the association’s chairman.
The Briley administration and the Fair Board have said they are committed to having a fair at the Fairgrounds -- where it's been for 104 years -- but Rose said the newest drawings of a proposed Fairgrounds redevelopment don’t give him much reason for encouragement.
"We want to take the leaders at their word -- that they are going to try to accommodate the fair -- but their actions speak pretty loudly that they are not really, seriously considering how the fair could be conducted at this site," Rose said.
Rose pointed out a variety of problems with the architect’s plans. The drawings show a 30,000-seat soccer stadium that would be flanked by 10 acres of retail, commercial, residential and hotel space.
The 117-acre Fairgrounds site sets aside about 15 acres for indoor and outdoor expo space.
Rose said the architects have told him that the State Fair’s agricultural exhibits and its livestock would be moved to the indoor expo space.
The floors have a grade, and livestock would have to climb a slope.
"That's what we're being told. No, I'm not kidding," said Rose.
Rose said the expo location presents a number of problems -- the lack of space for loading and unloading multiple trailers of cattle at once, for example.
And there’s the matter of manure and urine from the livestock.
"The floors have to be specially treated to not be permeable to the waste products," Rose said.
Rose questioned how the newest neighbors in the proposed apartments and hotels next door would feel about early-morning wake up calls from roosters and the braying of donkeys.
Rose said the 2018 State Fair has already been compromised. He said the fair park soccer fields, which are still under construction, consume 40-percent of the State Fair’s available parking. Rose said he was promised the soccer fields would be available for parking, but they aren’t ready yet.
Carnival rides in flood plain
Rose said he asked the architects where the midway would go and said they indicated the rides would be in the parking lot next to the expo building.
Metro’s maps show that area is in a flood plain. Photos from 2010 show the area was underwater for several days.
"Moving it into the 100 year flood plain -- that's a problem for us and it should be a problem for the city -- being in the 100-year flood plain," Rose said.
“Plus the carnival operators aren’t going to risk setting up their expensive rides where there is a possibility of flooding,” Rose said.
Council takes a final vote, yes or no, on a series of ordinances on Sept. 4. The proponents of the soccer stadium must get 27 “yes” votes to be able to go ahead with the project.
