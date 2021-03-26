Cameron Taylor on scene in Smyrna with Firefighters

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Officials in Smyrna say no residents were injured during Thursday night's storms. 

City officials say 22 homes in Clarkston Square were damaged, with two considered structurally unsound. 

Smyrna barn collapsed by wind

Smyrna Fire continues to assess damage to the community.

