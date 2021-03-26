SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Officials in Smyrna say no residents were injured during Thursday night's storms.
On this Friday morning, we are grateful. While some of have property damage, we have no reports of injury. Thank you to Smyrna Fire and Smyrna Police for their work last night in responding to this event. pic.twitter.com/i7dmie6VRM— Town of Smyrna (@TownofSmyrnaTN) March 26, 2021
City officials say 22 homes in Clarkston Square were damaged, with two considered structurally unsound.
Smyrna Fire continues to assess damage to the community.
