NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Law enforcement outnumbers protesters at the State Capitol in Nashville on Sunday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said "we have not experienced any demonstrations or issues" at the Capitol.

Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were set up near Legislative Plaza and the State Capitol ahead of the "Tennessee Freedom" event. Similar events were scheduled throughout the country at state capitols.

Ahead of the weekend rallies, Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol released a statement in which they indicated officers and patrolmen would have a visible presence. Law enforcement set up barriers as well.

"Never the less, there is the possibility of a demonstration on Sunday," Drake said in the video posted on the police Twitter account on Friday afternoon. "After last week's riots at the nation's Capitol in Washington, we understand Nashvillians are anxious about a potential rally here. We want to ensure that our agencies have a plan in place."

A fifth person from Tennessee was arrested in connection to the riots at the U.S. Capitol. Blake A. Reed, Nashville resident Eric Munchel, his mother, Lisa Eisenhart, of Woodstock, Georgia, Gallatin resident Jack Jesse Griffith, and Mathew Bledsoe, from Memphis, have been arrested.