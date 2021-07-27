NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The CDC has made a U-turn on their mask policy, now advising people that are fully vaccinated to wear their masks indoors.

This comes after a surge in COVID cases as the Delta variant spreads in the United States.

While the decision may come as a surprise to some, not all are shocked.

Retired nurse Mary Blackshire told News4 she wasn't surprised by the announcement from the CDC and acknowledged that the Delta variant has been on the move.

"I was expecting things to get a little worse again. When I saw what was happening in India with the Delta variant there, I really felt like we were going to be in that situation," said Blackshire.

With the new mask guidelines from the CDC released Tuesday afternoon, some are wondering if Nashville can expect another city-wide mask mandate.

Metro Health Director of Communications Brian Todd responded, saying in part:

"The Metro Public Health Department continues to follow the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines," Todd said. "This includes a change in recommendations announced today for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals to wear a mask in public indoor settings."

Todd added that while the city continues to push for vaccines, the city is not planning on bringing back mask requirements in Nashville.

"There are no plans to reinstate a city-wide mask mandate in Nashville," he said.

Currently only 38.8 percent of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated, and here in Nashville, Metro's health experts are continuing to push citizens toward vaccinations.

"The best tool that we have to protect our family members, friends, and co-workers is to get vaccinated," Todd said.