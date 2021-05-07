NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many parents are wondering if COVID vaccines will be required for their children to return to schools since kids ages 12-15 can soon receive doses.
News4's Marissa Sulek spoke with the Tennessee Department of Health on Friday and said there is currently no plan in place to require students to get a COVID-19 vaccine to return to schools next fall.
News4 spoke with a Nashville father, Dan Berch, about whether he plans to vaccinate his children once the vaccine is approved for younger ages. He said once it is available, his 2-year-old Jackson will get the COVID vaccine.
"I would totally be for Jackson being vaccinated because it doesn't feel life is back to normal the fact that me and my are vaccinated and he is not," Berch said.
Anna Cop, a grandmother of two says all kids and parents should get the vaccine, but understand why they are apprehensive.
"Why take a chance," Cop said. "I wish they would consider vaccinating their children for their own sake. But I don't think we should force anybody to do that. It's a really big decision."
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, Tennessee ranks #5 for the most amount of COVID cases amongst children.
Current legislation passed by the Tennessee House and Senate does not require kids to be COVID vaccinated for school in the fall.
